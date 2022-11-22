(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's newly-elected auditor is seeking a "cleaner and easier" employee handbook.
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson administered the oath to Jill Ozuna, who will fill the remainder of Stephanie Burke's term through the end of 2024. Ozuna was appointed in July after Burke accepted a position with the Stanton School District, then was unchallenged in this month's general elections. During the county board of supervisor's regular meeting Tuesday morning, Ozuna discussed the need for revisions to the county's employee handbook. After reviewing the handbook, Ozuna says she flagged several areas that are vague and need to be cleaned up.
"There's confusion as to what's needed and what's not needed," said Ozuna. "We would like to just have a clean slate in the handbook, saying if we have a new hire, this is what's needed. This is the turnout time for I-T, this is the turnaround time for H-R and the auditor's office--just have it clean and easy to understand, so that there's no confusion."
Ozuna says one area in need of clarification involves comp time.
"There are departments on a 4-hour work week," she said, "and there are departments on a 37 1/2-hour work week. That has been extremely confusing, maybe misconstrued, maybe not calculated properly in the past for the comp time for the 37 1/2-hour work week employees. And, there is nowhere in the handbook that says, this group of people is 40 hours, this group of people is 37 1/2."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says handbook revisions were originally discussed back in June. She proposed a special work session with all the supervisors and Human Resources Consultant Renee Von Bokern to discuss any proposed changes. Ozuna plans to send a fresh email out to department heads, requesting submission of proposed changes by next Friday. Ozuna also says she plans to contact Von Bokern regarding her availability for a special meeting in early December.