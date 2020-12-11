(Red Oak) -- Voters in one district of Montgomery County will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election to fill a vacancy on the board of supervisors.
The election is set to fill a vacancy for the district one supervisors seat left by the passing of Rudy Kinard in September. The board originally opted to appoint a successor for the post using a special committee of the county auditor, treasurer and recorder. That committee picked Charla Schmid from among three applicants for the new post, but residents in the county petitioned for a special election. Schmid was placed on the ballot by petition after receiving the required 15 signatures, while Steven Berendes will also appear on the ballot after a special nominating convention by the county's Republican Party. County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News there will only be one polling location open on Tuesday.
"The polling place that will be used is the Gold Fair Building in Red Oak," said Burke. "The hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and only voters that live in district one can cast a ballot in this election. There's been some confusion and questions, but only those voters living in district one can vote in this election."
District one encompasses portions of southern Red Oak, as well as rural areas. A full map of the district is available from the county's website: montgomerycountyia.gov. In addition to COVID-19 safety protocols, Burke says there are several costs associated with running the special election.
"There's a lot of factors that go into the cost of an election: programming the equipment is a big one and poll workers are a big factor, as well," said Burke. "Because there's only one precinct, there's less poll workers, however, we are open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and just the overtime in the office, publication and so forth. We're looking at about $2,000-$2,500 probably."
In addition to polls being open on election day, in-person absentee voting is available at the Auditor's office Friday and Monday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Burke reminds those wishing to vote to bring some form of identification.
"Most people already are used to this, but just a reminder that you do have to have a current ID or proof of identification," said Burke. "If you do not have a current driver's license, there are other ways and other identification to use. You can give us a call at the Auditor's Office at (712) 623-5127."
Absentee voting has been slow so far, according to Burke. She says as of Thursday, only 13 absentee ballots had been returned to her office and five ballots had been request but not yet returned.