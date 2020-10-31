(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents were arrested Friday morning on drug charges.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of 265th Street in Villisca. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 46-year-old Michael Leo Pickens on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and 39-year-old Haley Ann Haynes on a charge of possession of methamphetamine -- second offense.
Both were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on held on bond pending further court proceedings. The Montgomery County K9 Unit and Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.