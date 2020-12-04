(Villisca) -- A Montgomery County woman is recovering after she was located unresponsive in Villisca.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded with personnel from Villisca and Red Oak Rescue to the 500 block of 1st Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Rescue personnel transported the female to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and then to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of complications from exposure.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they have been able to identify the female and there is no evidence of foul play. Authorities believe the female lost consciousness due to complications of exposure to below freezing temperatures. The investigation remains open and the individual's name is not being released since it is believed to be a medical emergency.