(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County is reading to "hit the ground running" on the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who updated the county's board of supervisors on the vaccination process at Tuesday's regular meeting. With the first around of phase 1A vaccinations wrapping up, Beeson says the Iowa Department of Public Health plans to launch the 1B round of shots around February 1st.
"We do not have a date as to when we are going to receive allocations for 1B," said Beeson. "I'm hoping we'll know something by the end of this week, the beginning of next. Once we have do vaccine though, we are ready to move forward, and start vaccinating right away."
Beeson says her agency is working with individuals prioritized under the 1B vaccinations.
"We've been working with the schools, the sheriffs, the police," she said. "We've got our wait list of the 75-and-older group. We've got a good number of people, so when we have it, we can just hit the ground running."
Like other counties, Beeson says it's unknown how many doses Montgomery County will receive.
"We have no idea how many we're going to get," said Beeson, "which makes it kind of hard to plan. We've just kind of been working with everybody, and prioritizing the different groups. We can vaccinate who needs to be vaccinated right away."
With eight new cases reported Wednesday, Montgomery County's total COVID-19 case numbers total 856. Of that total, 692 have recovered. The county's death toll stands at 22. Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate totals 15.2%.