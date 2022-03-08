(Red Oak) -- Plans to regulate ATVs and UTVs in Montgomery County are stuck in neutral, pending developments at the Statehouse.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors discussed whether Montgomery County should join other KMAland counties in implementing ordinances regarding usage of the small vehicles. Supervisor Randy Cooper discussed a proposed ordinance with County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle after receiving phone calls from interested residents. A longtime popular form of transportation for farmers, Cooper says ATVs/UTVs have changed over the years.
"Twenty years ago, they were basically a vehicle that had a dump box, four tires and went about 25 mph," said Cooper. "Today, we got UTVs that go a lot faster, seat two-to-six people, with cab air condition and everything. Some of those cost as much as $35,000 apiece."
Cooper, however, says there's gray areas regarding regulating the vehicles.
"I think some of the gray area that we get into is these co-ops and these commercial spraying people are trying to map all these fields," he said. "We're seeing several of them on the road. I suppose that would be a gray area whether that connects actual farm duty, or not. But then also, there's many individuals that like to do it recreational. They'll drive town to town, or one friend's place to another, go out to a fishing bond, or whatever."
Cooper says a recent survey circulated in the Red Oak area yielded between 150-to-200 residents interested in an ATV/UTV ordinance. While similar regulations are in place in surrounding counties, and the vehicles are allowed in communities such as Elliott and Villisca, Cooper says a bill circulating through the Iowa Legislature may set uniform regulations that would supersede any local ordinances.
"You know, the state is working on a bill in the Senate and the House," he said. "If these pass, all these counties that came up with all these different rules, they wouldn't be in effect anymore. And, I suppose the state has a lot to talk about, too, on what they decide to do or not to do--if it even passes."
Spunaugle warned the supervisors not to approve an ordinance it can't enforce.
"If you just adopt an ordinance that says, 'hey, we're going to let you ride in the county,' but you don't adopt anything, then there's no enforcement," said Spunaugle, "because you're allowing them to ride on the county, but the state says no, and you have no enforcement behind it. So, I guess I would very cautious about how you approach this, and make sure we do it the right way, if that's the way it's going to end up going."
After further discussion, the board's consensus was put action regarding ATV/UTV regulations on hold to see what action takes place in the legislature.