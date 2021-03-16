(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County is among the governmental entities in line for more federal coronavirus relief dollars.
That's according to County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman. Approximately $350 billion in relief funds for state, local and tribal government is included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed by President Biden last week. Hamman told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning Montgomery County is expected to receive a share of the relief money. But, the exact amount--and what it can be used for--is unclear at this time.
"'It looks like we're going to get a good chunk of money," said Hamman, "but, it's still too early to really pin down what it can and can't be used for. Definitely, the emphasis on that fund is going to be to respond to COVID-19. So, whether it's tied to it, or a direct result, is basically how those funds, in my opinion and how I read the information, is going to be set."
Hamman told the board to be thinking about how they want to spend the money. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the county will have to be careful how it uses the money, due to the lack of information on this relief package.
"The first time or two, I would say it was relatively easy," she said, "that it was fairly clear what you could and couldn't use it for, and it made it clear for all the things that we did throughout all the different departments within the courthouse, and secondary roads--things that we needed to upgrade for because of COVID, such as chairs that couldn't be wiped, furniture, laptops and things for people to work at home."
Robinson also had updated numbers from Montgomery County Public Health on the number of COVID cases in the county, and the number of residents tested. The number of tests given in Montgtomery County total 12,897, while 4,254 residents have been tested. A total of 963 residents have tested positive since March of last year. The county's 14-day positivity rate is 1.3%, while the seven-day average is 1.6%. Progress is also reported on the county's vaccination efforts. Robinson says about 500 residents were expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at a special clinic held by county public health officials, and a local pharmacy.
In other business Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the county's fiscal 2022 budget after no oral or written comments were received at a public hearing. Next fiscal year's budget includes a 3% salary increase for the county's supervisors, supervisors chair, auditor, attorney, treasurer and recorder, and a 5% hike for the county sheriff. The increases are half of those recommended by the county's compensation board in December. The board also approved entering into a loan agreement and issuing taxable general obligation refunding bonds totaling $5.9 million.