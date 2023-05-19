(Red Oak) -- Funding from a recent court settlement are helping a local agency treat victims of opioid addiction.
Earlier this week, Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle and Supervisor Charla Schmid awarded officials from Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services a check of more than $89,000. Last month, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution accepting the opioid settlement. Included in the resolution was a memorandum of understanding that Zion agrees to use the funds for opioid addiction prevention and treatment activities. Schmid tells KMA News Zion's services are needed in order stem opioid-related abuse in the community.
"You know, drugs are everywhere," said Schmid, "and they are in Montgomery County, too. We have people in our county that have drug addictions, and have issues with that. It's important that we, as county supervisors, and as a county, help people in our county to become better citizens, to become clean, and help them live life in a positive way--and not depend on drugs."
Schmid says Zion needs the settlement funding to continue treatment services.
"Zion isn't out making money," he said. "Their money comes down from federal and state funds. This was money that was important to them to continue what they do in our community."
Schmid along with Zion staff members attend an Opioid settlement funds strategic planning summit in Des Moines May 24th-25th.