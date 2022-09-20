(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue.
By a 4-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
"This action would allow the supervisors' association to participate as a party to the proceedings by the carbon pipeline counties before the Iowa Utilities Board," said Robinson, "and allow the supervisors' association to request information from the pipeline companies, submit evidence and make requests of the Iowa Utilities Board."
Robinson says the intervention would be done through legal counsel retained by the supervisors' association, and would be an addition to any decision by individual counties regarding intervention in the proceedings. She says county officials in all areas of the state have expressed interest in the petition.
"This is not necessarily in opposition of it," she said. "I mean, we're trying to gather the information, and we're trying to do what's best for our county, in my opinion. I'm not saying I'm for this, I'm not saying I'm against this. I want us know that we have the facts, and we're doing the best we can for Montgomery County."
Supervisor Mike Olson cast the lone dissenting vote against the petition proposal. Olson says he's not in favor of supporting anything without knowing how much the county would spend. He also questioned the motivation of Shelby County officials leading a charge against the proposed Midwest Express pipeline, and expressed concerns Montgomery County was being led down the wrong path on the issue.
"As we implement negative or anti-pipeline situations like this," said Olson, "it's viewed as anti-pipeline, the eminent domain pipeline letter we sent--although I agreed with it--that would be anti-pipeline, and if our ordinance, wherever that is, that would be anti-pipeline, we're going to get sued. And, the amount of money--and I can guarantee you this--the amount of money we've invested now is relatively zero. And, I do not want to get into a four-to-five year litigation over something we have no control over."
Olson added the pipeline issue is a matter for the Iowa Utilities Board, not the supervisors. And, he questioned whether the county needed an ordinance governing CO2 projects. County Attorney Drew Swanson recommended the county retain assistance in developing its pipeline ordinance, whether it's ISAC or a law firm like Ahlers and Cooney, which is working with other counties impacted by potential CO2 retention projects.