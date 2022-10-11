(Stanton) -- Montgomery County officials are assisting Stanton's efforts in acquiring funding for an expansive trail project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to serve as a co-applicant with Stanton for a Destination Iowa grant application. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the city seeks up to a million dollars in funding from the state program to complete phase 3 of the project, which extends the trail out to Viking Lake State Park. Ramsey says the city and the Stanton Community Foundation are working with Montgomery County Trails on two other portions of the project.
"Phase 1 is on the east side of Stanton," said Ramsey. "Phase 2 is near Anderson Park there, and phase 3 is out to Viking Lake State Park. Phase 2 has actually been awarded a bid, and should be done this fall. Phase 1, we're still looking for funding, and phase 3, we're still looking for funding."
Ramsey says the city has explored possible avenues for applying for grant money through Destination Iowa, a $100-million grant program designed to bolster tourism across the state.
"After doing a few different drafts of applications, and getting feedback," she said. "We received the feedback that it would be great, since phase 1 is owned by the city of Stanton, and phase 3 is with Montgomery County, if they were co-applicants, it would really strengthen the application."
If awarded the grant, Ramsey hopes the project's engineers would work with Stanton to determine the best design for phase 3.
"We have the quotes, and costs, and things like that," said Ramsey. "But, that's the great essence of a partnership is working together to make sure everybody's happy. So, we're making sure that there are people in Montgomery County that would be willing to work on it."
Ramsey says Stanton also seeks a partnership with the foundation and the county on managing the grant award. One estimate from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council places management costs at $10,000. The trail project's total pricetag is estimated at $2.5 million.
In other business, the board set the general election canvass for November 15 at 8:30 a.m. and rescheduled its November 8 meeting to November 9 because of the election.