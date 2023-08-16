(Red Oak) -- While an exact funding source is yet to be determined, Montgomery County officials are moving forward with plans to renovate the exterior of the county courthouse.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the county board of supervisors unanimously accepted the bid from Andrew Tuckpointing LLC out of Clarinda for over $382,000 to perform tuckpointing on the county courthouse and clock tower. The action came after Maintenance Director Dan Wright presented an over $489,000 proposal from Mid-Continental Restoration. Under the proposal from Andrew Tuckpointing, Wright says they are proposing to fix 100% of the tuckpointing on all but the west side of the courthouse, where they would instead do miscellaneous tuckpointing. While some board members suggested finding a contractor to do patchwork instead, Wright expressed concern over the problem getting pushed down the road.
"The thing that worries me is that if we keep kicking the can and then Andrew (Tuckpointing) has another courthouse or big building come up and then they take that," said Wright. "Then they say 'we might be able to get there next fall, but it might be following spring.' Then, you're down the road two years."
He adds that a patch job on the tuckpointing might not extend the life as far as they would like and noted prices won't get any cheaper. At a previous meeting, Ben South with Andrew Tuckpointing said 100% renovation would protect the exterior for 30 years. South's proposal also includes a complete restoration on each elevation, plus caulking work and trim painting around windows.
Wright noted that while the courthouse's exterior might not look bad from a distance, a recent inspection identified problems.
"(South) saw a lot of spots where the mortar is still there but it's got a stress crack on the top side of it," he said. "So, when it rains, that lets the water roll in and with our weather and the heat and cold and all that expanding and contracting, you're going to have stuff popping."
Regarding funding the project, Supervisor Donna Robinson inquired whether they could spread out the payments. She noted that American Rescue Plan Act dollars are starting to run out, with roughly $200,000 unallocated. However, due to the county's primary source of revenue in property taxes currently capped, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson also suggested bonding the project to avoid draining the county's ARPA dollars.
"I don't know if this ARPA money is going to go back or what--that's another federal deal--but it would be nice to have some cushion, which we've had, in case we need some money in an emergency," said Olson. "If we can bond this without a lot of collateral damage to the bond and increasing that exponentially, I'd almost like to see us bond the whole thing and save that ARPA money."
Robinson also had some reservations about the long-term, extensive investment as more and more county agencies are becoming regionalized. However, Supervisor Charla Schmid says it should still be a primary goal to care for the courthouse.
"My only thing is that if we don't take care of this courthouse, then it's going to crumple down," she said. "And then everybody in the county is going to be up in arms."
With the board's approval, Wright says South hopes to have a crew of six-to-eight individuals working on the courthouse in the spring. Wright added he would also reach out to South to clarify the need for any down payment, and the Auditor's Office will also contact bond counsel for additional funding options.