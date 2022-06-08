(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary was the swan song for Stephanie Burke as Montgomery County's auditor.
As expected, the county's board of supervisors Wednesday morning accepted Burke's resignation, effective June 30th. In reading her resignation letter, Burke announced that she's leaving county office to accept the school business official and board secretary's position with the Stanton School District.
"It's been an honor serving the constituents of Montgomery County as Montgomery County commissioner of elections for 10 years," said Burke. "I will miss the incredible people I've had the pleasure working with, along with the 98 other county auditors in the state of Iowa. I'm delighted to have a career opportunity in the education field for an amazing school district, and I will take what I learned from the 16 years in working with the county."
By unanimous vote, the supervisors approved a resolution stating the board's intent to appoint Burke's successor at its July 12th meeting. Residents interested in the position have until June 30th to submit letters of interest and resumes to county officials. Burke reviewed the process for filling her vacancy.
"The process to fill the auditor's vacancy is the board of supervisor's responsibility," she said. "They have 40 days to appoint an auditor, so that is no later than August 9th. There cannot be a special election called, because of the general election coming up. The position will be on the general election ballot to fill a vacancy."
Burke says there's two ways candidates may place their names on the ballot for this fall's general election.
"Nonpartisan candidates must file a nomination position with at least 50 signatures from eligible electors in Montgomery County," said Burke. "August 8th is the first date to file nomination papers to the auditor, and August 31st is the deadline."
Whoever is elected November 8th would serve as county auditor through the remainder of Burke's term, which ends in December, 2024. County Treasurer Jackie Porter will assume the auditor's duties on an interim basis until an appointment is made. Board members are expected to interview applicants in closed session, rather than conduct public forums as with candidates seeking to fill a supervisor's vacancy two years ago.