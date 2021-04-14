(Red Oak) -- Two more road repair projects are set in Montgomery County.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the bids of Dixon Engineering for projects on T Avenue and Boxelder Avenue. County officials bid the projects jointly with the city of Council Bluffs. Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert says the company was the low bidder for both projects.
"For T Avenue, Dixon Construction's bid was $278,358.50," said Albert. "The engineer's estimate for the project was $290,627.50. So, actually that came in under (estimate). Then, for Boxelder, Dixon Construction's bid was $859,172.60. Our engineer's estimate was $740,907.45. So, it did over about $118,000."
Dixon Construction was also the low bidder for work on the North Broadway Bridge in Council Bluffs, which was bundled with the Montgomery County projects.
The board also approved a letter of support for Surface Transportation Reauthorization Funding for an asphalt overlay project on County Road M-63 from Stanton city limits to the Page/Montgomery County line. Albert says Southwest Iowa Planning Council officials informed the county that federal funding was available for the project, estimated at $1 million.
"The program is specifically targeted for projects already programmed in the TIP--Transportation Improvement Project," she said. "It's federal money with an 80/20 funding (match)."
The proposed M-63 project was selected over another option for STP dollars, work on County Road H-34.