(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has joined other local officials in financially supporting repairs to a rail spur near Red Oak.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, by a 4-1 vote, the board approved the Montgomery County Development Corporations' recommendation of a half financial support agreement between the City of Red Oak and Montgomery County for the repairs to a Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail track spur located between their main line and Bunge, located west of Red Oak. Per the agreement, the county would allocate up to $18,000 in fiscal year 2024, which began July 1, and up to $3,000 in future fiscal years for maintenance -- the same amounts approved by the Red Oak City Council Monday night. Meanwhile, Bunge would field over $22,000 worth of the initial repairs. While it is difficult to forecast how much revenue would be generated off the spur, MCDC Executive Director Steve Adams says they expect to raise the per-car fee for using the line.
"That's asking us, Bunge, or anybody else to 'crystal ball' what might happen going forward, but obviously $50 per car is way to low and I've had a lot of time to look up the average lease rates and it would appear that between $200-300 is the more likely per car estimate," said Adams. "But, if it exceeds our expectations and if you're asking whether we'd provide you back with a return on investment, that's really hard to forecast."
Adams says Bunge expects to run two-to-four cars weekly, but that number could increase based on other potential users. Supervisor Randy Cooper believes Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, just down the road from Bunge, could also be a likely user of the spur in the future.
"Currently, they're loading some of their product, which is batteries mostly and some wiring, and trucking it from Kansas City and then putting it on a rail and going from there," said Cooper. "That might be the direction that that rail goes, but I think that there's a pretty good possibility of Clarios coming on board and doing the same thing."
However, Adams added that Clarios is considering an expansion that may change their rail access to the spur. Nonetheless, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says he would like to see the ownership of the spur remain in local hands with MCDC, who would take ownership from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association.
"It's been in local hands and I'd hate to see a corporation get ahold of it -- who knows what would happen," said Olson. "I'd also hate to give up the option of a distribution center or Clarios moving (cars) weekly or whatever because you lose that option if you lose the spur."
Supervisor Donna Robinson cast the lone dissenting vote. While acknowledging the future economic development possibilities with the spur, Robinson says she has had too many conversations with residents throughout the county that feel it is not a county taxpayer issue.
"Do understand that I represent the east portion of the county, and I've also had conversations with people in the middle of the county in the Stanton area," she said. "And I just want to clarify that not everybody feels like this is a Montgomery County taxpayer issue and that it tends to be more of a Red Oak issue."
Adams says the hope is to begin the repairs this month with the spur operational by August 1 -- Bunge's deadline for when they would like to start using it. In other business, the board approved library services contracts with the Villisca and Elliott Libraries for $7,645 and $6,020, respectively, and accepted the bid from Peterson Contractors for a new box culvert on 180th Street. The board also approved an updated Memorandum of Understanding with MCDC to reflect dollars allocated for the rail spur.