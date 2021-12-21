(Red Oak) -- Slight changes have been made in Montgomery County voting wards for future elections.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the first reading establishing new precincts in the county based on data from the 2021 Census. The supervisors also waived the second and third readings, putting the new wards in effect. County Auditor Stephanie Burke says the county's new election ward map was developed at a recent meeting of the county's redistricting committee. Among other things, the new map consolidates wards 4 and 5, which cover Grant and Elliott, respectively. Burke says the consolidation is connected to issues regarding the Grant Fire Station, the town's current polling place.
"The Grant Fire Station is a public emergency facility," said Burke. "We have pull out trucks, blocking emergency equipment. There's no other location in Grant that meets our standards for a polling place."
Burke says other issues involve power sources.
"There's also a lack of power sources," she said. "We have to use several extension chords at the Grant Fire Station. There's a lack of cell phone reception. If poll workers have to talk to us and communicate, or if we have to communicate with them, they have to go outside the fire station for cell phone service. Inclement weather--there's been times where snow and rain has come into building."
Burke also cited figures from recent elections indicating low voter turnout in the Grant precinct. Another change sends Coburg residents to Red Oak to vote, rather than Stanton. Burke points to logistics in making the change.
"Right now, the Coburg city goes to Stanton to vote," said Burke. "We would like to see Coburg go to Red Oak to vote. It's more convenient for voters to travel to Red Oak--most are traveling this way. It might be a bigger turnout in Coburg if we did that. Also, Coburg and Red Oak have the same school district, right? And, they're going to the Stanton School District to votes."
Supervisor Mark Peterson says the changes made sense.
"I've have folks have trouble," said Peterson. "I had one gentleman from west of Red Oak that went to Elliott to vote, then got sent from Elliott down to Stanton because of the confusion with the lines a few years ago. Folks from west of Red Oak are having to drive to Stanton to vote. My personal opinion is it makes sense, and I have not had any negative or positive comments."
Burke says the county's adjusted election precincts will now be sent to the Legislative Services Agency, who actually redraws the map. She says the agency will review the county's recommendations, and either accept them or send them back to the supervisors for other recommended changes. Board members also unanimously approved an agreement between the city of Red Oak and Montgomery County for combined election precincts.