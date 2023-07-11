(Red Oak) -- Legal questions forced Montgomery County officials to revisit a recently-approved agreement regarding a rail spur repair.
By 4-1 vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a revised resolution splitting the financial support with the city of Red Oak for the current maintenance of the Red Oak rail track spur. Originally approved last week, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says revisions were necessary after County Recorder Carlene Bruning identified problems with the spur's legal descriptions. Olson says Assistant County Attorney Bruce Swanson aided in revising the descriptions of land connected to the spur.
"Basically, it's a short description of each parcel, with a reference number to where it is in the book, if you want to go further," said Olson. "Because, the last one was like, half of a page with real small print. It was unbelievable--I've never seen it like this."
Supervisor Donna Robinson once again cast the lone dissenting vote. Previously, Robinson voiced constituents' comments that the spur's repair was not a county taxpayer issue. This week, she questioned whether money from the $30,000 allocated to the Montgomery County Development Corporation would be used for repairs.
"What we approved last week, is that going to be subtracted from that $30,000? Or, are we going to give more--later?" Robinson asked. "I didn't understand it that way last week. I felt like the representatives from MCDC were thinking it was in addition. I wondered if members of this board felt that way, as well."
Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says it's up the board to decide whether to reimburse MCDC for the repairs in the future. Citing passages from the agreement, Supervisor Mark Peterson agreed.
"Reading section 2 here," said Peterson, "Montgomery County has allocated a $30,000 investment to MCDC for fiscal year 2023-24 for economic development grants. Montgomery County MAY allocate additional funds for specific programs for MCDC. Montgomery County MAY allocate up to $18,000 for fiscal year 2024 in support of MCDC taking ownership in completing repairs of the Burlington Northern spur."
While saying it's not his organization's preference, MCDC Executive Director Steve Adams says they would agree to use funds from the county's original budget allocation. He says MCDC feels acquiring the spur is that important. Adams adds the corporation hopes funds from the joint sale of land owned by the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association would backfill any money subtracted from the original $30,000.
"That $60,000 between the city and the county really goes to underwrite and subsidize my salary," said Adams. "I may be cutting my nose off to spite my face, but I think it's important enough that we go ahead and acquire this rail spur, no matter what the cost. So, if I'm working for free at the end of the year, I'm working for free."
By a similar 4-1 vote, the board approved a revised memorandum of understanding between the county and MCDC for the spur's repair, with Robinson again voting no.