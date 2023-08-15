(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials backed sharing management costs of a trail grant with Stanton.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a three-way cost-sharing split for management through the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for an $850,000 Destination Iowa Grant. Plans call for the county to split the $10,000 cost with the Stanton Community Foundation and the city of Stanton. Jenna Ramsey is the Community Development Director with Stanton. Ramsey says they proposed the county be a co-applicant and split the management fees due to the Stanton Area Trail Project funded by the grant, including a county road between Stanton and Viking Lake State Park.
"So, the city of Stanton is working on their whole loop around Stanton and then for a long time, it's always been a goal to do something from Stanton out to Viking Lake State Park," said Ramsey. "So, we put together the proposal and when we had some people review it, the feedback was that since the road from Stanton to Viking Lake is a county road, that the county be a co-applicant."
Destination Iowa is designed to bolster the quality of life in Iowa's communities while attracting visitors and new residents and includes federally-funded and state-funded projects. However, Ramsey noted the $10,000 would not be all upfront.
"I did talk with SWIPCO (Monday) on that management fee and it is not $10,000 up front--it's over the time of the project," she said. "They'll send out the invoices to the city of Stanton. So, we're not asking for that third to be in this budget year, it can be in the next budget year. I believe (the project) has to be completed by the end of 2026."
The $850,000 grant is roughly 35% of the total trail project investment of over $2.4 million. Mickey Anderson is with the Stanton Community Foundation. Particularly, Since Stanton's trail project received a federally funded grant, Anderson says it would be wise to have a third party overseeing the funds.
"It's good to have a third party manage this like SWIPCO because it's a lot," said Anderson. "Jenna can probably do it, but this is a big deal and it's good to have somebody that does it day in and day out."
In other business, the board approved Hungry Canyons cost share for the concrete drop inlet and the riprap at the outlet of the new box culvert on 180th Street and a contract with Andrew Tuckpointing for over $382,000 for the courthouse tuckpointing project.