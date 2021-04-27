(Red Oak) -- Efforts to establish a truck salvage business in Montgomery County received a boost from the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the supervisors approved two amendments to a resolution concerning a petition from Justin Miner to rezone property he owns in Garfield Township on Highway 34 west of Red Oak from agricultural to industrial. Miner requested the rezoning for a planned truck salvage yard and small salvage business at that location. Proposed by Supervisor Mike Olsen, the first amendment restricts the rezoned area for auto salvage and sales purposes, only. Under the second amendment, the five acres rezoned industrial would revert back to agricultural if the salvage yard is vacated or abandoned. Olsen says the term "auto" also covers trucks.
"I believe that if its auto salvage," said Olsen, "if they want to salvage light or intermediate trucks, or pickups or buses, I don't have a problem with that, as long as we keep scrap out of the mix. That's my whole thing there."
Olsen says Miner must install a fence around the property, as required by Montgomery County ordinances, and must meet Iowa Department of Natural Resources standards for water runoff. He says the county should approve the rezoning, since Miner has already broken ground on the business and a residence at that location.
"I don't know what else we need to do here, as far as amending or going forward," said Olsen. "I think he's pretty well tied down, and I would sure would rather have us approve this, and give him a permit, and have some say in what goes forward, rather than having him do this on his own--which we know he can."
Olsen says the stipulations would remain in place, even if Miner sells the property.
"If somebody else bought it, it cannot expand," he said. "It has to be in auto salvage and sales, and the fence--whatever you call it, a beautification fence, or whatever--has to be in place, and all that would transfer with that."
Formal action on the amended resolution is expected at the supervisors' next regular meeting next Tuesday morning.