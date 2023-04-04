(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are using remaining COVID relief dollars to cover major purchases.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved spending the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding for three purchases. Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle asked for $28,000 for tazer gun equipment. Spunaugle says tazers are an essential tool for his department.
"Our tazer contract is coming up in June, and they need to replaced," said Spunaugle. "We've got tazers that are going out at the screens. So, I'm requesting for our office the purchase of nine new tazers, which will outfit each deputy."
Spunaugle says his department has used tazers for 10 years, and they must be replaced every five. Additionally, the supervisors approved the county emergency management agency's request for $25,000 in ARPA funds to reprogram first responders' radios. County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Hamman says the reprogramming allows for communications with the county's school districts.
"We've been live on our system for approximately three years," said Hamman. "The radios have been programmed for approximately three-and-a-half. The big push to get them reprogrammed now is because under the governor's new school safety initiatives, all of the schools have radios, and their facilities will shortly. So, this will get all of their talk groups, all of their channels, and all of our radios across the county."
And, the board approved County Auditor Jill Ozuna's request for purchasing new voting equipment from UNISYN for more than $54,000. In addition to being cumbersome, Ozuna says the current machines are 10 years old, and are not compatible with today's technology.
"The voter scans that we currently have are about 10 years old--and very outdated," said Ozuna. "There were problems with them last year jamming. They're slow, big and bulky, hard to move, a ton of room to store."
Ozuna says the new equipment offers advantages.
"The best features about them is that they've completely, almost eliminated the barrier of them jamming," she said. "The way that they scroll down instead of 90 degrees. The screens are also bigger. They're rapid and super-fast, so if a ballot does go in and it's not right, it will spit it right back out, or if it goes in, it instantly reads and tells you it's successful."
She expects the new machines to be available for the citywide and school board elections in November.