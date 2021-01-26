(Red Oak) – Montgomery County’s auditor will receive extra pay for preparing the county’s budget for next fiscal year.
By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday afternoon, the county’s board of supervisors approved a resolution to compensate Stephanie Burke an additional $1,500 for administration of the county’s budget. Board members took action following considerable discussion, and based on information presented by Burke on counties providing their auditor extra dollars for budget work, plus statements from legal counsel as to whether the move was legal. She also provided Iowa Code information on the budget responsibilities of the auditor and supervisors. Burke says her work assists the board’s adoption and certification of the county’s fiscal budget.
“I have went above and beyond helping the board – helping you guys,” said Burke, “because we’re all a team here, right? So, I gather the levies from the past. I have determined what the levy rate will be from the taxes coming in, the fund balances, talking to other auditors, and department heads on which accounts can be paid out of what fund, and you can pay this out of that fund, and so forth.”
Supervisor Randy Cooper cast the lone dissenting vote. Cooper rejected information provided from Clay, Mills and Page counties – three counties providing auditors additional money for budget work – claiming they were bigger counties with more money to work with. Cooper wanted to table action on the resolution.
“Let’s not be in a push about this,” said Cooper. “Let’s look at it. I’m willing to look at it, but let’s get more information. Let’s table it, and look at Fremont, Adams, and Cass County -- they all border us. I’m not saying we have to do what other counties do. We can do something on our own. But, I don’t see why there’s a big push, because this only came up about two weeks ago.”
Burke, however, replied that discussion on the issue has been going on for longer than that.
“I have done my research,” she said. “I’ve gotten legal opinion, I’ve gotten (information from) similar counties of similar size – I’m going to say 17,000 is similar size to Montgomery County. We’re talking about minimal money here just for me to help you as a team get to our goal.”
Supervisor Charla Schmid voted in favor of the resolution, saying she appreciated all the help Burke provides. She also questioned why the request was such a big deal.
“You know, I was raised in a different environment,” said Schmid. “I was raised in the private sector, and you’re not equal. Believe me, you’re not equal. You get your money based on how you perform, and how you do your job. That’s the one thing about government: everyone is equal. I guess that’s the way the government is run, and how it operates. But, I guess I just don’t know what the big deal is.”
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson also voted in favor. Robinson read a statement from Assistant County Attorney Bruce Swanson. While taking no official position, Swanson’s statement indicated there was nothing inappropriate in granting Burke extra compensation for performing duties that were “statutory for the board.” Supervisors Mike Olsen and Mark Peterson also supported the resolution.