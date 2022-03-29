(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have taken a stand on the volatile eminent domain issue.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a letter of objection addressed to the Iowa Utilities Board to using eminent domain to acquire property for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline project. Action by the supervisors follows last week's meeting, in which several local residents spoke out against any effort by Summit Carbon Solutions to use the legal maneuver in securing land for the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline across Montgomery County and other affected areas. Supervisor Mike Olsen read the letter noting the board's objection.
"The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous motion to submit an official comment objection to the docket regarding the Summit Carbon pipeline," said Olsen. "This board does not object the installation of the pipeline, however, it believes the right of passage should lie with our landowners."
While the letter indicates the county still has the responsibility of monitoring the pipeline's construction and other regulatory matters, Olsen says the board believes using eminent domain should be preserved for publicly-acknowledged work or community service infrastructure.
"Using it to construct this type of project would be an inappropriate use of this measure," said Olsen. "We ask that the Iowa Utilities Board deny the use of eminent domain for privately-owned hazardous liquid pipelines to include the Summit Carbon capture project. It is this board's opinion that privately-held land interactions and transactions are to be negotiated between private entities involved."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the letter is similar to one recently approved by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors, and reviewed by Assistant County Attorney Bruce Swanson. While saying the letter may not carry any legal ramifications, Peterson hopes that opposition expressed by the supervisors would send a message.
"I guess in my opinion, I think it's good that we do anything we can to allow our landowners in the west part of the county to have a level playing field to work on," said Peterson.
In other business, the board interviewed officials with LT Leon and Associates of Des Moines, a prospective company to handle the county's pipeline inspection duties. However, no action was taken.