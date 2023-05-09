(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are once again using COVID relief dollars to address some major needs.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects and purchases for the county's conservation board, including $31,000 for renovation of the Wolfe Nature Center at the Anderson Conservation Area. Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle is a member of the county's conservation board. Spunaugle says planned repairs include new drywall, painting and trim work and new windows, and to make the building's turtle tank handicap accessible.
"The inside of the building, it's due--it needs some work to bring it up to date," said Spunaugle. "Cassie (Alfstad) with the education is doing a fantastic job. She's done a lot of extra things. We have a lot of kids that come through that building. It needs some attention."
Spunaugle says it's important for the county to upgrade assets like the Wolfe Center.
"I don't think there's any better place you can put your money--this type of money--other than with your assets," he said. "If your buildings are falling apart, you've got to keep them up, so we can keep them. They're doing a really good job out there--they're getting a lot of people through that building, moreso now than in the past. It's just time to keep them up."
Other approved conservation-related expenditures included a new smartboard for education programs totaling $3,400, and a new side-by-side vehicle for $15,525. Other ARPA funds cover renovations to the county's courthouse including $200,000 for tuckpointing work. County Maintenance Director Dan Wright says the tuckpointing is needed to keep water from seeping into the venerable courthouse.
"We definitely need a bunch of tuckpointing done on the brick up top," said Wright. "That's to take care from the brick section all the way to the top, all the way around the building."
The supervisors also approved spending $84,500 in ARPA funds for replacing 67 courthouse windows, including 25 in the attic, and 42 on the building's floors. Wright says some of the windows are decaying.
"A lot of these windows are the windows that there's nothing left of the frames, there's nothing left of the glass," he said. "I've been having glass actually fall on the outside of the building."
Wright hopes the tuckpointing and window repairs take place this summer. In other business, the supervisors set a public hearing for May 30th at 8:45 a.m. on a budget amendment for the current fiscal year.