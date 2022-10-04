(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are enlisting outside legal assistance in dealing with carbon pipeline-related legal matters.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution to enlist the Ahlers and Cooney law firm to guide the county "through the Summit Carbon pipeline journey." Montgomery County is one of several in western Iowa included in the path of Summit's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Attorney Tim Whipple says Ahlers and Cooney specializes in assisting municipalities tackle various legal situations--including those dealing with pipeline matters. Currently, Shelby, Bremer and Palo Alto counties have signed engagement letters with the firm.
"The issue with pipelines is one that a lot of counties and cities are grappling with around the state," said Whipple. "There's not just one way to handle it. We would be here to help you chart a path that's specific to Montgomery County, and we're happy to help you do that."
Whipple advised the supervisors that the Iowa Utilities Board has a huge role in pipeline-related proceedings.
"A lot of arguments will be made, including about local ordinance in those proceedings," he said. "I guess what I would note is that if you are not participating in the state proceedings, you may find that the state attempts to override local ordinances, and all of the work you might do that the local level may be for naught, if the state decides to do what's called preempt local ordinances."
Whipple, however says, the supervisors must decide whether to live with its current ordinances, or provide specific guidelines for the county's board of adjustment regarding pipeline permits.
"There is, I think, the need to defend the prerogatives of counties and local counties in the state process to make sure that county permitting is tracked, and enforced and respected by the state," said Whipple.
When asked whether any local pipeline ordinance is enforceable, Whipple's reply was yes--if done right. Montgomery County Attorney Drew Swanson reiterated advice given at a previous board meeting recommending outside legal counsel on pipeline-related matters.Board members took action after local residents voiced support for a county pipeline ordinance. Margaret Thomas, whose property is located near the proposed project's path, is among those calling for an ordinance.
"What's wanting to be done is a surgical procedure," said Thomas. "I think it's unsafe. I think for a private company to want in, come in and take over that section of the land is wrong. I think it's wrong to do this."
While no action on a proposed ordinance was taken Tuesday morning, Supervisor Donna Robinson urged the board to continue its focus on county regulations, saying, quote, "we have to stay with this."