(Red Oak) -- Plans for a storage facility near Villisca may now move forward--thanks to a vote by a majority of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved the 3rd reading of an amendment to the county's zoning ordinance, rezoning property at 2663 U Avenue from R-Residential to C-Commercial. Joshua Kendrick filed for the rezoning in order to establish a storage facility for recreational vehicles at the location. Board members approved the rezoning despite more comments from neighbors against the proposed storage facility. David Shum of 2664 U Avenue questioned whether a storage operation at that operation.
"What's to say in four or five years, he's not making the money he wants to make, he sells it to somebody and they put a junkyard in there?" said Shum. "To me, I'd just soon see a house go up there and leave it residential than have a storage outfit put in."
Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle owns property at 2658 U Avenue. Sounding objections similar to those aired last week, Spunaugle expressed concerns that the property would eventually turn into a salvage yard. He also cited information from the county assessor claiming property taxes would increase if the land is rezoned commercial. Spunagle told the supervisors they can't justify placing a storage operation at that location.
"It's not going to benefit the county," said Spunaugle. "If our budgets are counted on tax dollars of $404, or for quadruple that amount to $1,616, we're in a world of mess. It's not going to benefit the county at all, and it definitely doesn't benefit the residents who live there. As the board of supervisors, like myself as well, we took an oath to take care of the people of Montgomery County in the best interest--and I do not think this is in the best interest of the residents in Montgomery County."
Kendrick, however, responded that he would never sell the property once owned by his grandfather. While saying the business will take time to develop, Kendtrick says he wants to put the property to work, rather than letting it sit vacant.
"This has lots of sentimental value to me--the property itself," said Kendrick. "So, if we don't do anything productive with this lot, it will remain vacant, and overgrown and unkept, most likely. It will be mowed x-amount of times a year, people will store hay bales there, people will park equipment there if and when they're harvesting--normal rural farm life, in my opinion."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson and Supervisors Charla Schmid, Mike Olson and Randy Cooper voted in favor of the rezoning. Cooper cited other businesses located in that vicinity past and president as the reason for supporting rezoning.
"Like Josh had mentioned, also, there is a storage unit within probably a couple blocks from this area," said Cooper. "I don't see how how we can tell one individuals it's not right, and others, it is okay."
Supervisor Donna Robinson, whose district includes Villisca, cast the lone dissenting vote. Robinson says she's received numerous phone calls against the rezoning over the past few weeks. The rezoning carries stipulations, including the installation of privacy screening along a fence next to a neighboring property, and the installation of downcast lighting in order to prevent bright lines from shining onto adjoining properties. The county's planning and zoning commission previously approved the rezoning in a recent meeting without public comment.