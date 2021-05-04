(Red Oak) -- After several weeks of discussion, Montgomery County officials have given their blessing to a proposed rezoning of property designated for a truck salvage business.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Justin Miner's petition to rezone a parcel of land west of Red Oak on Highway 34 from agricultural to industrial. The move clears the way for Miner to locate a truck salvage yard and salvage business at that location. The resolution included stipulations approved by the supervisors at last week's meeting. Supervisor Mike Olsen proposed the stipulations.
"Item one, the parcel is to be used for automobile sales and salvage, only," said Olsen. "Item two, abandonment of its use will cause the zoning to revert back to A-agricultural."
County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers told the board Miner was in agreement with the added restrictions. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson thanked the board for its efforts in tackling a difficult issue.
"I do appreciate the due diligence that has been put into this project," said Robinson. "We are elected to serve all of the county, and it's our responsibility to do our homework. I think everybody has, so I appreciate that."
Robinson also expressed appreciation for Byers and the county's planning and zoning commission for handling the matter. Planning and zoning board members recommended the rezoning at a previous meeting.