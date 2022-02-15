(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County took another step toward solar energy regulations Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved the second reading of a solar power amendment to the county's zoning ordinances, setting standards for future projects. Board members took action despite hearing written comments from one local resident calling for changes in the proposed ordinance. In a letter read by Supervisor Mike Olson, Marcus Taylor of Villisca states that while provisions for solar projects are vital, he believes the current amendment should be revised prior to its final passage. Taylor cited "ambiguous portions, unnecessary definitions, and portions that were best served to have additional guidance and clarifications" to protect the county. Supervisor Charla Schmid replied that it's up to the county's planning and zoning commission to make any changes to the amendment.
"You need to go back to the planning and zoning commission," said Schmid. "By the time it comes to us as county supervisors, there's no changes that we're going to make. So, we're either going to vote yes or no. And, I agree with you, there could be some better clarifications, and it could be cleaned up. But, you really need to go back to the planning and zoning commission."
Olson, meanwhile, reiterated earlier comments that the amendment should not be too cumbersome as to deter companies from considering Montgomery County for a solar project site. He also echoed comments made by Planning and Zoning Committee Chair Bryan Amos at last week's public hearing that the regulations can be changed if needed.
"This will be up for changes," said Olson. "Once it's approved, it will move forward, and maybe at that time, some of these changes can be made. Also, I feel that each individual solar farm will be different. It won't be a set deal, because they're all going to be in separate places geographically. There will be different infrastructure needs. I just feel like I think we're in good shape, and the sooner we get this on the books, the better."
The supervisors opted to place the amendment's third reading on its agenda for next week, so that residents will have one more chance to comment. In other business, the board approved a 28-E agreement between the county and the city of Villisca for reconstruction of a bridge in the community.