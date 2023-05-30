(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are taking advantage of a state computer software system.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding from the Iowa Department of Management and the Iowa Offices of the Chief Information Officer to implement an endpoint detection and response software on the county's computers, servers and other devices. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the state's system will replace Webroot, a program currently offered by Solutions.
"This is a free malware (protection) from the state of Iowa that we can put on all of the computers," said Ozuna. "This is the same type of program offered by Solutions--anti-malware, anti-fish, whatever--but it's free."
Ozuna says the software, which is applicable to all of the county's computer equipment, saves the county approximately $17,000.
"This is coming at a good time, because Solutions auto-renews in July," she said. "This will save us some money, and cover more computers."
In other business, the board approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30th, and a rural transit joint participation agreement with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.