(Red Oak) -- Plans for a potential storage facility in Montgomery County received a boost from county officials Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved an ordinance amending the county's zoning map. The amendment cover the rezoning of property at 2663 U Avenue in Villisca from R-Residential to C-Commercial. Joshua Kendrick requested the rezoning in order to place a storage structure at that location. Board members approved the amendment with two stipulations. One entails the installation of privacy screening along a fence next to a neighboring property. During a public hearing, Larry Abraham, who lives near the proposed storage structure, questioned whether a tarp would be placed along the fence to block out vehicle lights. Kendrick says it would be considered.
"We are definitely looking to be good neighbors," said Kendrick. "So, if that's a concern for anybody, then I don't think adding that expense to a fence would be that drastic of a change."
The second stipulation entails installing downcast lighting, in order to prevent bright lines from shining onto Abraham's property. Abraham also questioned whether the county would provide financial compensation for a potential loss of value for his property, which is in the process of being sold.
"The potential is the value of my property may be lowered because of this," said Abraham. "It's in the process of being sold, and we haven't been showing it ever since it got on the news about the potential building site that is in the fix of being built."
However, County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers attributed the lack of interest in Abraham's property to a slow property sales market.
"I guess I can say personally--with my wife being a real state agent--that things have slowed down in the market," said Byers, "because interest rates have gone up. So, I would probably tend to blame it on the market than I would on the neighboring property."
Byers is expected to present an amended ordinance with the two stipulations to the supervisors for a second public hearing next Tuesday morning at 8:45. In other business, the board approved a resolution to upgrade a portion of 222nd Street near the entrance to the county farm from a level B to a level A road. The supervisors also set a budget workshop for December 12th at 9:30 a.m.