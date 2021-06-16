(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are looking to fill the void left by the departure of the county's information technology director.
During a special meeting Thursday morning at 10 at the county's emergency management building, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will discuss an information technology agreement with Solutions Information Technology Services. County officials have been without a director since Ryan Ernst's departure. Montgomery County Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson tells KMA News Solutions Information already handles the county's software.
"They are in charge of basically all the software that is used throughout the courthouse, and in some of the other buildings that the county owns, as well," said Robinson. "We just approved next year's contract with them at our meeting on Tuesday."
Robinson says the company provides an advanced plan that would help the county on an interim basis.
"We are without an IT person at this point," said Robinson. "Our IT director resigned. And, while we are in that timeframe of not having someone available, they have the program available to us that we will have to sign a contract and pay for to help us for tech support."
Robinson says the county is still accepting applications and resumes for Ernst's successor.
"Our first deadline originally was Friday the 18th," she said. "We are thinking to extend that. We have received at least one application so far, but we are looking to see if we could reach out. If there's any other availability, we will set up an interview process once we get a little further in this."
She says the board hopes to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.
"As everyone knows, that's a very specialized field," said Robinson. "It just takes the right person. So, we're working at it."
Ernst resigned earlier this month to accept a position with Midwest Data/FMTC in Stanton.