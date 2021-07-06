(Red Oak) -- The search for a new Montgomery County information technology director is on hold.
Plans originally called for the county's board of supervisors to conduct interviews for potential candidates for the vacancy created by Ryan Ernst's resignation last month. But, no interview items were listed on the agenda for the board's meeting Tuesday morning. Instead, the board is expected to consider a proposal from Solution Information Technology Services of Spencer to handle the county's IT services. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke told the board the company is already conducting an audit of the county's computer equipment.
"Last I heard, they were still doing inventory of our stuff," said Burke. "They were looking at public health and conservation right now, or were in the process. Until they get a full inventory, they won't be able to make a proposal of anything."
At least three candidates applied for the opening. But, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson suggested the interview process should be put on hold, in order for the board to hear Solution's proposal.
"Solutions has a program," said Robinson. "When they get this in, they come back with a proposal for us. They could put together a program, and they could be our number-one first go-to for IT, and cover everything. We need to see what that proposal would include."
Robinson says the county may still need on-site support to address computer issues in the various departments. But, she says the county would be getting "the cart before the horse" in interviewing for an IT director now.
"If the county decides to upgrade the managed IT service from Solutions," she said, "they can potentially change the entire role/job description of the IT director. If Solutions could provide 24/7 support of the county's servers, the county's IT director's focus might be more of a help desk-type role for on-site support, instead of a complete full blown administrator."
Supervisor Mike Olsen expressed concerns about the turnaround time between a service call and a reply. But, Supervisor Charla Schmid says hearing the company's proposal is a good idea.
"Whenever you do a contract with somebody," said Schmid, "you know, with their contract, we can say, 'hey, this we like and this we don't like, and this is what we're going to need because of this and this. We can't be down for this many hours, or whatever.' I just think it's a good idea. I like it."
After further discussion, the supervisors' consensus was to notify the candidates that the IT director search is postponed, and to hear from a Solutions representative at its next regular meeting next Tuesday. Beau Boeye of Boeye Tech and Design remains the county's interim IT director.