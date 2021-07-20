(Red Oak) -- In a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Montgomery County supervisors continued their discussion on the county IT situation.
In last week's meeting, the board heard a company pitch from Max Elg, vice president of operations for Solutions Information Technology of Spencer. Supervisor Donna Robinson said Elg received a full tour of all the county offices during his visit last week.
"I'm aware of the fact that last week Max did make it to all the different offices, I think I knew they would be coordinating to get out to get information," Robinson said. "I think at this point we're still just in a bit of a waiting game to see what we get for information."
While it still may be a waiting game in hearing back from Solutions, Robinson says she has been reaching out to individuals with backgrounds in IT. She says she has found an individual who would be willing to assist the board of supervisors. Robinson said the individual has offered to serve as a "translator" for the board in hopes to better understand what information Solutions will bring to them.
"This person would be willing to help us (and) just be a translator or help us go through the information when we do get something back from Solutions," Robinson said.
The board is hoping to take a different approach to managing their IT services in the county after the resignation of former IT director Ryan Ernst. Robinson says the same individual with whom she had a conversation with also believed finding a managing service rather than a single individual provided more benefits and efficiency.
"Having a managing service away from here that can tap into it, but also having a person here intact," Robinson said. "And not having it to be the responsibility of just that one person."
The supervisors will be back for a regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 a.m. at which they hope to hear back from Solutions to move forward with finding a long-term IT solution.