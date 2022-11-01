(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are holding off on a decision regarding legal maneuvers involving a proposed carbon pipeline project.
During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Supervisor Charla Schmid relayed her recent conversation with attorney Tim Whipple of Ahlers and Cooney, the company assisting the county with legal channels associated with Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline project. Schmid contacted Whipple after board members received a recent email from Jan Norris urging the supervisors to intervene in the company's application to the Iowa Utilities Board. According to Schmid, the county faced a December deadline on joining any intervention effort. However, Schmid says Whipple wasn't concerned as to whether Montgomery County would meet that deadline.
"He (Whipple) said that the pipeline company must specifically identify every parcel of land," said Schmid, "which I think maybe we've heard that before. They can't just go in and do a blanket eminent domain for somebody's land, for a landowner's land. Every parcel of land has to be looked at, and the IUB will look at each specific landowner. They will look at each specific parcel from the landowner."
Schmid says legal counsel also recommended that Montgomery County share the litigation costs with others counties, such as Shelby County, for example. She added Montgomery County's pipeline ordinance is still a work in progress.
"He (Whipple) reassured me for our county that he's working on Montgomery County's ordinance," she said, "and that we're not going to be missing any dates that are important with the IUB."
In addition, Supervisor Donna Robinson says the board faces a November deadline to decide whether to join the Iowa State Association of Counties in a soil compaction project. Robinson says ISAC requests the country contribute money to the project.
"The executive committee (of ISAC) has recommended all counties contribute $600," said Robinson. "Counties making voluntary contributions should send their contributions by November 15th."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson asked for discussion regarding the soil compaction issue be placed on the agenda for the board's next meeting November 9th.