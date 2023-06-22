(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are undecided on chipping in on the costs of repairing a railroad spur
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors discussed the Montgomery County Development Corporation's proposal for joint financial support between the city and the county for repair of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad spur stretching between Bunge to the railroad's main line. MCDC Executive Director Steve Adams says the county is facing a time crunch for the repairs, as BNSF has agreed to pick up box cars on a timely basis, while Bunge would like remove the cars beginning August 1st. At the same time, Adams says his organization needs financial assistance for the repairs, previously estimated at $26,000. And, MCDC hopes to garner revenues from the line's usage.
"The negotiated agreement, prior to when the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association took it in, they actually lowered the cost from $100 a car to $50," said Adams. "The research we're going to do is to find out what is the going rate. We will certainly discount that rate back to Bunge, but we're going to start over with a brand new lease with them."
Currently, the line is not being used. But, with the possibility of business and industrial expansion in the county, Adams says it's important to repair the spur, in order to maintain local control over the rail line.
"I think it's just important for us to maintain that local control," he said, "and to have our ability to kind of--not regulate, it's probably the wrong term--but to have the ability to say what can and cannot be done with that rail line."
Supervisor Charla Schmidt, however, says she wants more information on repair costs before making a decision.
"We already have our budget for next year already done," said Schmidt. "In my mind, where does that money come from. We need to know how much it costs up front, and do we have it our budget to do that. We want to support it--we definitely understand that. And, we want to support economic development."
After considerable discussion, the board requested an updated resolution and cost figures be sent to County Auditor Jill Ozuna prior to the supervisors' next meeting next Tuesday.