(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are addressing questions regarding closing the county courthouse due to bad weather.
Discussion regarding possible changes to the county's handbook concerning inclement weather took place at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. While saying the handbook's current policy states the courthouse will not close, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson it's up to each department head to handle their own office. Olson, however, says events like the December, 2021 derecho necessitate closing county facilities.
"If it's bad enough if everybody leaves the courthouse, or everybody leaves public health, or everybody leaves secondary roads, then those buildings would be closed," said Olson.
County Auditor Jill Ozuna, however, sought clarification on situations where the public is still allowed in the courthouse, even if some departments are closed.
"The issue becomes when it's closed for nonessential work, and open to foot traffic," said Ozuna, "then, basically, department heads kind of have to be there, because if the employees can stay home or go home, and use their vacation time, or PTO time or comp time, whichever, but not be paid, then employees who don't have that or don't want to use that have to stay. That means department heads still have to stay. It also leaves it open because the clerk of court can't close if the courthouse does not close due to inclement weather."
After considerable discussion, the board opted to make no changes to the current handbook policies. However, Olson as county supervisors chair would ultimately make closing decisions based on weather updates.