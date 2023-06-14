(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are contemplating extensive repairs to the county courthouse's exterior.
"It's my professional opinion that we need to tuckpoint 100% of the brick on the Montgomery County Courthouse," said Ben South, the owner of Andrew Tuckpointing LLC of Clarinda. South outlined his proposal for courthouse and clock tower tuckpointing to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Originally, South says he expected a miscellaneous repair of the venerable courthouse's masonry, but that changed after a recent inspection identified problems.
"After looking at it, most of the mortar joints on the brick--if not all--are starting to separate from the brick," said South, "which is causing mortar to fall out. Whoever tuckpointed before didn't tuckpoint it deep enough. This is going to cause some water issues with the building down the line if we just do miscellaneous tuckpointing."
South was asked about the condition of the courthouse's west side.
"It actually looks really well," he said. "That's why I just recommended miscellaneous tuckpointing that side, because it really looks good. The rest of it, you can tell the mortar is faulty. It is cracking, it is pulling away. We're going to have more issues as long as we go. If I just fix what's visible, the rest is going to fall out."
South says a 100% renovation would protect the exterior for the next 30 years. His proposal also includes a full restoration on each elevation, plus caulking work and trim painting around windows.
Board members took no action on the proposal. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson balked at the project's pricetag, which was more than $382,000.
"To be truthfully quite honest, we didn't expect it to be quite this much," said Olson. "So, I think we would like to take this under advisement. We have 30 days, basically, to decide how we want to do this. Whether we want to do a few sides first, then have you back, or whether we want to bond this to do the whole thing at one time--that's something we'd have to talk about."
Andrew Tuckpointing recently handled similar projects at three other county courthouses in Iowa--including the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. More discussion is expected at future supervisors meetings.