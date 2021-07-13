(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to explore options for information technology services at the courthouse and other facilities.
Max Elg, vice president of operations for Solutions Information Technology Services of Spencer, outlined his company's services to the county's board of supervisors at its regular meeting Monday morning. Board members are considering contracting with the company to handle services in the wake of last month's resignation of Ryan Ernst as IT director. Company officials recently conducted an auditor of the county's tech prior to the presentation. Elg says one of the problems detected is that the county will run out of server space within a year.
"Your main courthouse has an expired warranty--out of space," said Elg. "All of your services will have to be looked at to be replaced in the very near future. So, I don't know whether that was in the budget for this year, or not. That's why I want to sit down with the budget, and see what did the board approve coming up in this year in '21-22."
Elg says his company must also review the county's tech policies before providing any managed services.
"I want to find out what are the county's policies," he said. "What are your procedures? Do you have a handbook? Do you have all these different things, so that we can look at them, because within those policies and procedures, as an IT vendor, I have to know what you expect from your people that are working here--if they're not supposed to surf the internet, if they can, if they have Facebook, if they don't have Facebook. All of these things come back to routers and firewalls, and all the policies that go with them."
Elg adds he would like to speak to each county department head regarding their expectations from managed services. Last week, the supervisors tabled its search for a new IT director until hearing Solutions' presentation. While the company would provide remote tech support, Elg recommends that the county hire its own IT manager for on-site services.
"I think every county should have an IT person," said Elg. "That's a personal opinion of mine, and my company agrees with me. If you are big enough, and have the need, and you need people at desktop--I need to be at her desktop on a Tuesday, I need to be at her desktop on a Thursday--if you need those people there at the desktop to do something, get an IT person."
Elg provided only preliminary figures for the company's services. No action was taken following the company's presentation. More discussion on the IT situation is expected at future board meetings.