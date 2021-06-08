(Red Oak) -- Problems with the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center's aging security system were discussed at Tuesday morning's board of supervisors meeting.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle and outgoing County IT Director Ryan Ernst outlined the system's issues--most notably failing cameras in the jail area. Spunaugle says part of the problem is that the system was outdated when purchased a few years ago.
"It's easy to point figures and (look) backwards," said Spunaugle. "I don't know who bought this system, but less than 18 months after we bought this system, we got a later in October saying if you want any parts for this, you'd better get it by January, because we don't make it anymore. So, we bought an old system off the shelf--and it was obsolete."
Ernst says the malfunctioning cameras cause problems with the entire security system.
"I'm having to go in and reboot it a lot," said Ernst, "which is very problematic, because it becomes a huge safety issue, because the jailers use it, the dispatchers use it to let people in and out. So, if they don't have those cameras, they're blind. If the cameras are down, a lot of times the door controller to let them buzz people in and talk to them is down. It's all in one system. So, it's a huge, huge, huge problem."
Another problem is that very few vendors provide the equipment for necessary camera upgrades.
"There are very, very, very few vendors," he said. "The ones that we got a quote from are pretty much old ones that support this area, and could get here within a timely manner. A timely manner is within four-to-five hours. They're the closest. So, there's not a lot of options."
One quote places the costs of upgrading the system at $180,000--which included cameras covering the county's communication towers. One possible solution is whether the county's share of COVID relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan could cover those costs. Spunaugle, however, says using the money for cameras would be a "far stretch." The sheriff says he will bring updated price quotes to the board in the near future.