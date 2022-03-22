(Red Oak) -- Concerns over a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline--and the use of eminent domain to secure property for the project--were aired at Tuesday morning's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Discussion regarding a proposed pipeline and a county eminent domain compensation commission was placed on the board's agenda. Montgomery County is among local counties impacted by Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline. Plans call for a 700-mile pipeline to transport CO2 from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. Numerous residents voiced objections to the project, and called for action against the use of eminent domain. Tom Honeyman of Emerson says the project would affect land owned by Indian Creek Stock Farms a mile-and-a-half east of Emerson in Montgomery County. Honeyman says he's strongly opposed to any private company that seeks eminent domain rulings at the local and state level.
"This pipeline will not solve any CO2 problems," said Honeyman. "It will not raise the price of corn, it will not save the ethanol industry. This maneuver to acquire eminent domain is basically theft. If I were to rent land or oblige an easement on this property, I would expect to be paid annual rent or damages."
Margaret McQuown says the very nature of a carbon dioxide pipeline is disturbing, and that the carbon footprint should be considered versus what is sequestered.
"The Walnut Creek, Indian Creek and Old Nishnabotna watersheds are top priority watersheds for erosion and flood control," said McQuown. "The pipeline will run right through these watersheds and disturb these soils. And, you know, once you disturb soil, it is very hard to control erosion in that. It will cross right through the Walnut Creek and Indian Creek watersheds.
West Township resident Jan Norris says the pipeline is proposed to run behind her residence, and between her two farms. Norris noted it will be March of next year before the Iowa Utilities Board makes a final decision on eminent domain eligibility for the project--and she says a lot can happen in 12 months.
"The biggest question to ask yourself is: is eminent domain for this project all right, as long as it's your neighbor's property?" Norris asked. "Regardless of how we feel about ethanol, do you think it's okay as long as it's not your land? Please formally object to the use of eminent domain for the CO2 pipelines.;"
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson asked for the discussion to the placed on the agenda. Peterson says he's received several phone calls for residents against the pipeline. He expressed concerns that Summit would use eminent domain an "ace in the hole" in securing property for the pipeline.
"I have yet to get a call in favor of the pipeline," said Peterson. "Now, that doesn't mean that isn't somebody out there. But, I'm getting two calls--either totally against the pipeline, or we're willing to think about the pipeline, but we want a level playing field. In my personal opinion, this is not a level playing field."
Supervisor Donna Robinson agreed with Peterson. She added the county would have no control over the project, other than to hire a pipeline inspector. No action was taken on the compensation committee proposal. Supervisor Mike Olson suggested that the board wait on what action the Iowa Legislature takes regarding eminent domain in the remainder of this year's session.