(Red Oak) -- Calls for action--and a call for civility--on the pipeline issue were heard during Tuesday morning's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Last week, the board took no action on the first reading of an ordinance regulating pipelines carrying hazardous liquid materials--such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline planned to run through portions of Montgomery County and others through western Iowa. During that meeting, County Board of Adjustment Chair Rick Taylor questioned language regarding the board's responsibilities in approving conditional use permits. Since that time, Taylor says he's met with County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers regarding changes in the proposed ordinance. Taylor called for a meeting with the entire board of adjustment on the proposed changes.
"I would like to have the input of all my board members," said Taylor. "I'm the chairman, and I can speak for myself as chairman, but I can't speak for all the board members. I thought it would be prudent to call a meeting of the board of adjustment to discuss the ordinance, and see if there was any other input they wanted to put in on the board before it's heard here again."
Vicki Rossander is a former county planning and zoning board member. Now living in Rapid City, South Dakota, Rossander says she asked several times whether it would be appropriate for board of adjustment members to attend the planning and zoning commission meetings--only to be "rebuffed at every turn." She added she's "sick and tired" of hearing how the ordinance might affect Summit, since the ordinance is not directed at them.
"Come on, folks," said Rossander. "When you passed the solar ordinance, you said you trusted the planning and zoning commission to do their work, and you respected their decision. Why should this ordinance be any different? The planning and zoning commission did their work. They voted to pass this ordinance. Let's get it on the schedule, get it passed and get it on the books so that it can start protecting Montgomery County."
Jan Norris of West Township told the supervisors not to assume that residents signing easements allowing the pipeline to stretch through their properties are in favor of the project. Saying the clock is ticking, Norris says the supervisors must pass the ordinance by July in order to participate in the Iowa Utilities Board's hearing on Summit's application in October.
"This process has already taken months," said Norris. "It was assured it would be done by Thanksgiving, and now it doesn't look even possible to be done by Easter. Ask the planning and zoning, or the board of adjustment or whoever's plate this is on right now to come back by a certain day."
In response, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson reacted to an incident during last week's public hearing, in which a participant reportedly uttered profanity on ZOOM. Olson called for civility in future meetings.
"I just want to let everybody know that's ZOOMing or otherwise," said Olson, "let's keep this professional, because there's many people that watch and listen, and we want to keep profanity down to a minimum. As a matter of fact, we won't tolerate it."
There's no word on when or if the ordinance's first reading will be placed on a future supervisors's meeting agenda.