(Red Oak) -- Supporters of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline are attempting to address safety questions regarding the project.
Riley Gibson of TurnKey Logistics presented an update on Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning. Gibson says more than 61% of the required easements in Montgomery County have been secured--covering roughly 11 of the 18 miles of pipeline planned for the county. Gibson also presented information designed to address safety questions regarding the proposed carbon sequestration project. For example, Gibson claims the company is going above and beyond the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's regulations regarding the lines' x-ray testing.
"PHMSA regulates that we x-ray our sonar tests 10% of each weld on the pipeline," said Gibson. "Summit's committed to 100%--they're going to x-ray every weld on this line. Before the line goes into the ground, it's hydrostatically tested to 125% of the max psi of the line, and they hold that pressure for a certain period of time to ensure its structural integrity."
Gibson also claims the company is willing to negotiate setback requirements with property owners.
"A lot of times, as long as we don't breach that 50 foot (setback) that PHMSA has regulated us on the federal level," he said, "the landowner can basically decide whether he wants it in his field, or whether he wants it closer to the house for any reason they may see fit. So, a lot of that has been negotiated with the easements, already."
Saying conventional boring techniques would be used in the pipeline's placement, Gibson says Summit is hesitant to cross any roads with the pipeline. But, he adds any road work would come at no cost to the county.
"The county's not going to have to pay for anything," said Gibson, "unless the county comes through and wants to say it's building a permanent driveway, or something. They want to do the ditchline, or they want to do the piping--and the county says they'll pay for the piping. That would be case-by-case, but it shouldn't cost the county anything."
Gibson says Summit's permit application awaits the Iowa Utilities Board's decision. He says the company expects the decision in early summer of next year. Company officials are hoping to break ground in the summer of 2023, with the pipeline operational a year later. Montgomery County officials retained the services of Ahlers and Cooney regarding legal counsel associated with the project--including a proposed pipeline ordinance.