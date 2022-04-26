(Red Oak) -- Supporters of a Montgomery County recreational project are asking for assistance in landing some big bucks.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors heard a request for $15,000 in funding for a feasibility study for a proposed trail across the county. Larry Brandstetter is a member of the Montgomery County Recreational Trail's Board of Directors. Brandstetter says the study is necessary in order to apply for federal grant money for the proposed project. Brandstetter says the study would explore two possible trails spanning between three communities.
"They would look at two different routes between Red Oak and Stanton, and Stanton and Villisca," said Brandstetter. "And, they would look at the issues involved in each of the routes, provide cost estimates for building a trail between those communities, and then give that report back to our association. Then, we would sit down and talk with county officials and get their input before making a decision on which one would be most appropriate."
Brandstetter says supporters see the trail as a recreational and economic development opportunity for the county. And, there's the possibility of connecting to trails in other counties.
"We'd like to work with Mills County," he said, "and, we've expressed that to them--to bring their trails from the Wabash Trace in Malvern over to Emerson, to Red Oak, then to Stanton, Villisca, on down into Page County, then into Nodaway Park and Clarinda, then across to Shenandoah, so that people can get back on the trace, and move."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson--himself an avid bicyclist--says he has no illusions that the Montgomery County project would rival the Wabash Trace in terms of scope. However, he says the study would be a good use of funds.
"If we could tap into Viking Lake," said Peterson, "and have the campers that are there at their leisure, anyway--and not all campers are going to ride bikes, there's no doubt about that. But, it will bring commerce to Stanton, to Red Oak, to Villisca as they move around.
"Yes, bikers do spend money--I can testify to that," he added.
While expressing support for the study, board members questioned where the money would come from. Though supporters are seeking funding from the county's American Recovery Plan act allocation, Supervisor Donna Robinson believes the county's economic development funds are a clear option for the study.
"We have not opened up the ARPA funds to external applications," said Robinson. "That committee has not done that. And, we recently passed a resolution stating that all the funds would go to governmental (entities). So, I think it would be a matter of, we would just maybe talk about where the funding would actually come from, rather than necessarily just specifically from ARPA funds--because we have not opened that up yet."
The supervisors are expected to consider a budget amendment for the funding request at a meeting next month.