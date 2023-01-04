(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials received an update on the proposed plan and funding sources for a long-discussed bridge replacement project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from County Engineer Karen Albert, who outlined the timeline for replacing the 250th Street, or Beason, Bridge west of G Avenue over the East Nishnabotna River. Albert says the engineering firm working on the project is finalizing the design work.
"They've been in the process of finalizing that design and right now we're anticipating to let that bridge next fall to try to allow 'winter work,'" said Albert. "That's if everything goes as planned, but that's our timeline at this point in time."
If the project were let in September or October, Albert says work would likely begin in December and run into early 2024. However, she says letting in the fall typically allows for a smoother construction process.
"We like to allow them to do 'winter work' because that's when workers can also get down there and do the piers and such," she said. "So it's best to let (the project) in the fall to allow them to do 'winter work.'"
In late 2021, despite persistent demand from the public to repair the bridge, the county was denied federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the repairs. However, at last week's board meeting, Barry Byers, the county zoning administrator, announced the county received federal funding as part of the U.S. House's fiscal year 2023 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development funding bill, which would cover a good chunk of the cost.
"We received notice from (former Congresswoman Cindy) Axne's last week that the bill with the funding for the Beason Bridge had been approved by the Senate and was awaiting signatures," said Byers. "We were able to apply for 80%, so roughly $2 million. Right now, with the way things have gone with inflation, we're looking at about (a) $3 million (cost)."
Byers acknowledged the remaining funds for the project would likely come from a local source such as the county's bridge fund.