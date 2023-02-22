(Red Oak) -- KMAland city, county and school officials face the arduous task of revamping budget numbers for next fiscal year.
That's after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds this week signed a bill adjusting property tax rollback numbers based on an error during the 2021 fiscal year. The move saves property taxpayers approximately $133 million. But, the reconfiguration comes as municipalities are attempting to finalize budgets for next fiscal year. Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors discussed the latest developments at their regular meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News the county still awaited figures from state officials as to the exact impact on the county's budget.
"We have to get these rollback numbers, so that we can put those in our evaluation equation--and we start all over again," said Olson. "We'll have different valuation numbers, different amounts of revenue, and away we go, and we'll do it again."
Olson says state officials extended the deadline for certifying city, county and school district budgets until April 30th because of the rollback issue.
"How much time it's going to take to do all this, I don't know," he said, "because revenue is the issue. It isn't expenses, because expenses are pretty well taken care of. It's what the revenue situation's going to be that will change the budget."
Olson calls the entire situation "unfortunate."
"It wasn't fair to overtax one sector of our population--our homeowners and our apartment owners, and that type of thing," said Olson. "But, I don't it was fair to do this this late in the budget season, and make all these entities--not only counties, but cities, schools, hospitals and township trustees, and extension boards--it's going to affect everyone. And, everyone has to go back to the drawing board and do it again."
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved a letter of support for the city of Stanton in applying for federal grant money for the city's proposed technology park. Stanton seeks funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant program for developing the park on land owned by the Stanton Area Industrial Foundation, and near the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue.