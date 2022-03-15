(Red Oak) -- Budget numbers and tax levies are set for Montgomery County for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the county's budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Under next fiscal year's budget, the rural levy is set at more than $12.16 per thousand dollars valuation, and the urban levy at more than $7.71 per thousand. In providing an overview of the fiscal '23 budget, County Auditor Stephanie Burke highlighted several factors, including an increase in valuations.
"This year, rural evaluations went up about $18 million," said Burke, "and the urban evaluations went up about $5 million. This, indeed, helps our budget process when we have a big increase like that in evaluations."
Other factors influencing the budget process included a 10% increase in health insurance rates, a $30,000 contribution to the county's economic development efforts, elimination of the county's mental health levy, and transfers totaling $80,000 from the county's general basic fund and a million dollars from the rural basic fund to secondary roads. Also, Burke notes it's the county's fifth year of commitment to the county's flood and erosion funds.
"We're gradually building that up," said Burke, " because a huge expense, a huge project could wipe out that fund pretty easily."
However, Burke added that the county isn't the highest local taxing authority in Montgomery County.
"On your taxes, about 39% goes to the schools--total," said Burke. "That's followed by the county with 30%, then it goes to the cities--16%, and so forth. You have area schools, such as the colleges, townships, ag extension, hospital, assessor--those are all the taxing entities. So, it's important for citizens to know where their tax money is going to, and the highest is the schools."
In addition, the supervisors approved compensation for the county's elected officials for next fiscal year, which entails a seven-and-a-half percent pay increase for the county sheriff. Also, the county's auditor receives a 6% increase, while the county's attorney, recorder, supervisors, supervisors chair and treasurer get 5% hikes. The final approved rates are half of those recommended by the county's compensation board in December of last year.
A copy of Montgomery County's budget summary is published here: