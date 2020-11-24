(Red Oak) – Montgomery County officials are gearing up to interview candidates for the vacant county treasurer’s position.
Discussion on the format for next week’s interview process took place at Tuesday morning’s county board of supervisors candidates. Four candidates will be interviewed in an open meeting Monday evening at 5:30 at the county courthouse’s court room. Jason Montgomery, Jackie Porter, Teresa Regan and Tyler Shearer applied for the vacancy left by Tera Hughes’ resignation earlier this month. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson told the board the interview format will be similar to the forum held last month for the district 1 supervisor’s vacancy.
“It will be the adoption of the agenda,” said Robinson, “overview of the appointment process, candidates’ self-introductions – no longer than five minutes, conduct panel interviews, announcements and adjournment. The order of the interview questions shall be drawn by lot. Time limits will be strictly enforced.”
Jerry Hansen will once again serve as moderator. Robinson asked each supervisor to submit two questions apiece for the interviews.
“If everybody submits two questions, that’s a total of 10,” she said. “They can go through and pick out what they think, certainly, are the best five. Pick one from each supervisor, one or two, because that, in itself, will be enough time to go through this.”
Residents can attend the interviews either in person or via ZOOM. Some board members expressed concerns over possible technical difficulties with ZOOM – especially for supervisors unable to be present at the courthouse. Robinson, however, expressed hope that a quorum will attend either in person or electronically.
“I would like for us to have all five,” said Robinson. “But, if that doesn’t work, I don’t want anybody exposing someone else, and I don’t want anyone stepping out of their comfort zone. That being said, we may have to delay it, but if we don’t have to, I think it’s best to move ahead with this process, do this, and make the appointment if at all possible.”
Plans call for the supervisors to appoint a new treasurer next Tuesday morning at 8:30. Residents have up to 14 days following the appointment to petition for a special election.