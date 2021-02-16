(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have detected a significant drop in the county's COVID-19 cases.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson disclosed the county's latest numbers to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning.
"Eleven thousand, 709 tests have been run for Montgomery County residents," said Beeson. "Four thousand, 107 people have been tested, and we have a total positive case count of 944. Our positivity rate for the 14-day average is 9.2% and the seven-day average is 4.6%."
The 944 total cases reported in the county Tuesday is up only five from the 939 cases for the week ending Friday. And, the 14-day positivity rate is down from Friday's rate of 11.1% Supervisor Mike Olsen asked Beeson as to the reasons for the reasons for the decline, and whether the numbers are real or skewed. Beeson says it's hard to say.
"There are people going to get tested," said Beeson, "because on our report daily, we can see that. It's just people are not having it. I don't know if it's just because it's too cold, people haven't been congregating together--I don't know. Maybe people are wearing their masks. It's just a number of things."
In the meantime, vaccinations in the county continue. Beeson says 100 doses will be administered to residents 65 and older falling under phase 1B on Thursday. School personnel will receive a second round of shots in another clinic on Friday. Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties is available from the daily COVID-19 tracker page at kmaland.com.