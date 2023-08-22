(Red Oak) -- Funding for a Montgomery County road project is being extended.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved an extension of a Traffic Safety Improvement Program funding agreement for work on County Road H-34. Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert says the county previously received $500,000 as the maximum amount of program for widening H-34 from Nature Avenue to County Road M-65 or Q Avenue from 18 to 22 feet, with the addition of a safety edge.
"The traffic safety funding was set to expire in 2023," said Albert. "I'd gotten a hold of them, and instead of reapplying, they're extending the funding agreement, and the funding agreement in front of you today requires the project will be let before July 1st, 2024, which we feel is doable."
Albert says the project's starting date depends on the contractor's schedule. In other business, the board reviewed bonding options for the county courthouse's tuckpointing project. At its previous meeting, the supervisors unanimously accepted the bid from Andrew Tuckpointing LLC out of Clarinda for over $382,000 to perform tuckpointing on the county courthouse and clock tower.