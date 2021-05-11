(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents are hoping to secure state funding for an expansion of trails in the county.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved an application for a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation's COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails. Funds from the grant would allow construction of a new trail system stretching from Stanton to Viking Lake. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey told the supervisors the project was created based on community feedback, indicating a desire to expand the community's trail system. Ramsey says the project entails three phases.
"The first goal is to complete the loop of our trail around our city," said Ramsey. "Our phase 1 is from Casey's there in Stanton to Frankfort Street, which is south--it's the road you take out to Viking Lake, and then from Frankfort Street to Anderson Park. Then, phase 3 is taking Frankfort--which turns into 225th--out to Viking Lake."
Ramsey says funding from the grant would cover the first two phases, plus some sort of path from Stanton to Viking Lake.
"This grant would include the research, and planning and everything to work with the county," said Ramsey, "to figure out a plan to do, again, something out to Viking Lake."
Charles Bechtold is a member of the recently-rejuvenated Montgomery County Trails Committee. Bechtold says the Stanton-based project is just one of a proposed series of trail projects in the county.
"Phase 3 is just one of many," said Bechtold, "because we're talking about going out to Hacklebarney (Woods County Park), or from Viking Lake to Villisca, and also connect Red Oak to Stanton, and then from Red Oak to Mills County."
Members of the State Transportation Commission approved a one-time, $5 million allocation of funding to partially offset COVID-19 related reductions in the SRT program. New trail construction is just one of the many activities eligible for funding under the program. The program's application deadline is May 17th.