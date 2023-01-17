(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to weed through the various requests for funding in the county's fiscal 2024 budget.
All but one request on Tuesday morning's agenda was approved by the county's board of supervisors. The supervisors took no action on Western Iowa Tourism Region's request for a $500 annual contribution. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says the organization gives the county recognition in its magazines.
"There's a couple of Iowa tourism periodicals and magazines," said Olson. "Our name is listed along with a little synopsis of Montgomery County and Red Oak."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says she wants to check the county's budget numbers before approving the request. She also questioned whether the county really benefited from the group's exposure.
"Red Oak promotes itself," said Robinson, "Stanton certainly promotes themselves. There's one entity in Villisca that promotes itself."
Board members made no motion on the request. However, other requests were approved, including the annual contribution of $6,000 to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund's annual request of $8,000, and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council's proposal for $3,077. The supervisors also approved the closeout of the Gardner Road Bridge project.