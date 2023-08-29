(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are examining the existing contract of a renter at the county's Highland Avenue Annex.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors discussed the contract with Family Connections. Based in Council Bluffs, the agency currently provides a variety of mental health services in the region. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says the agency's rental contract--which expired July 1st--carried a stipulation that it continues as is if not renewed.
"At this time, we are receiving 30 cents per square foot, totaling 1,800 square feet," said Olson, "and, we're getting $540 per month, for a total of $6,480 per year. We also pay the trash, electric, water, snow (removal) and lawncare."
Questioning whether the county is making any money under the current deal, Olson says the board must decide whether to keep the current rental rates, or increase it to the county's average rental rate of of 67 cents per square feet. Supervisor Donna Robinson suggested a quarterly increase to the full rate by July 1st of next year.
"I would think that would just give them a little bit easier time for budgeting purposes," said Robinson. "Because, we all know what it's like to sit here, and get an unexpected expense that we didn't budget for."
Robinson, however, says the supervisors must protect the county's best interests.
"It's a business deal," she said, "and Montgomery County's not in the best interest to be losing money."
Supervisor Randy Cooper suggested asking Family Connection officials want they want, including whether the agency would be willing to cover utilities. After further discussion, Olson indicated he would contact Family Connection officials for their input on the matter.
In other business, the board appointed Montgomery County Sheriff's Office staffers Morgan Lewellen and Susan Veon as civil process servers, allowing them to serve legal papers within the office, itself. The supervisors also approved a contract with Creighton University to provide dental services for inmates at the county jail.